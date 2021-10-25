Minnesota United FC (12-10-9, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (11-9-11, seventh in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +136, Minnesota United FC +182, Draw +250; over/under is 1.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts Minnesota United FC trying to continue a three-game home winning streak.

The Whitecaps are 8-9-10 against Western Conference opponents. Vancouver has 29 of its 41 goals in the second half of matches.

Minnesota United FC is 9-8-9 in conference matchups. Franco Fragapane ranks fourth in league play with nine assists. Minnesota United FC has 26 assists.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian White has 11 goals and three assists for Vancouver. Deiber Caicedo has two goals over the past 10 games for the Whitecaps.

Fragapane has four goals and nine assists for Minnesota United FC so far this year. Adrien Hunou has two goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vancouver: 5-2-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Minnesota United FC: 4-4-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.3 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Caio Alexandre (injured), Andy Rose (injured), Pedro Vite (injured), Tosaint Ricketts (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Justin McMaster (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.