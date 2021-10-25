Minnesota Wild (4-1-0, second in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (3-2-1, third in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -109, Wild -111; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit Vancouver after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks' 4-2 victory against the Kraken.

Vancouver finished 23-29-4 overall and 13-12-3 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Canucks averaged 2.6 goals on 29.1 shots per game last season.

Minnesota went 35-16-5 overall and 14-11-3 on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Wild averaged 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes per game.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.