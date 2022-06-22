Kathryn VanArragon of Blaine won the Minnesota Girls Junior PGA Championship on Tuesday for the second year in a row.

VanArragon, the Class 3A girls' individual state champion last week, shot rounds of 66 and 73 at Bemidji Town and Country Club for a 5-under 139. Reese McCauley of Inver Grove Heights was second nine shots back. Both advance to the national tournament Aug. 2-5 in Palos Park, Ill.

Belisle, three others advance

Cecil Belisle, of Red Wing Golf Club and the highest remaining seed at No. 3, defeated Nate Adams of Rush Creek GC 6 and 5 in the quarterfinals of the MGA Players' Championship at Burl Oaks Golf Club in Minnetrista.

Other winners in the quarterfinals were Ryan Conn of Alexandria GC, Caleb VanArragon of Bunker Hills GC and Gunnar Broin of Chaska Town Course.

Menards 250 on Saturday

Elko Speedway will host the Menards 250 on Saturday. The race on the 3/8-mile paved oval is the eighth race of the ARCA Menards Series season and the eighth time the series has competed at Elko.

Corey Heim scored his fourth of six ARCA Menards Series victories last year in the most recent series event at the track. But neither Heim or any other previous winners at the track are expected to compete.

Rajah Caruth and Nick Sanchez are battling at the top of the ARCA Menards leaderboard.

Power Stocks, Thunder Cars and Late Models classes will also compete. The grandstands will open at 2 p.m., with qualifying at 4:30 p.m. and racing features starting at 6 p.m.

Etc.

Seth Wing was named the baseball coach at Winona State. He was baseball coach at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, since 2012 and the Rams athletic director since July 2020.

Interim Mary men's and women's track and field coach Cale Korbelik was given the job on a permanent basis and Christopher Lessard was named the Marauders' men's and women's cross country coach and assistant track and field coach. Lessard was the New Jersey Institute of Technology cross country and distance coach.

St. John's head athletic trainer Scott Bierscheid was named the recipient of the Fred Zamberletti Award, presented by the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation. This fall will be his 27th season in his present position with the Johnnies football team.

The North American Hockey League, which has 29 teams, including three in-state (Austin Bruins, Minnesota Wilderness and St. Cloud Norsemen) released its 2022-23 schedule. Each team will play 60 regular-season games. The season will begin Sept. 9 and end April 15.