VALPARAISO, Ind. — Michael Appel Jr. scored on a go-ahead 35-yard scramble with 5:14 left and Valparaiso rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Division II-member Southwest Minnesota State 16-15 on Saturday.

Valpo (1-3) earned its first victory over a D-II opponent since Sept. 20, 2014.

George Trojanek came up with a big sack on third down, forcing SMSU into a fourth-and-9 from Valpo 43 with 1:49 remaining. After an incompletion, Valpo took over and used up one minute, 43 seconds.

Appel was 9-of-22 passing for 78 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Valpo.

The Southwest Minnesota State defense keyed the 15-0 start in the first half. SMSU opened the scoring with a safety and Rashaan Palmer scored on a 65-yard catch-and-run on the next possession for an 8-0 lead. Jalani Jefferson returned an interception for a 17-yard touchdown to give SMSU a 15-0 lead.

Valpo got within 15-10 at the break after Ryan Hawk's 40-yard field goal and Brandon Jimenez's 28-yard TD grab.

Marcus Martin threw for 171 yards for SMSU.

