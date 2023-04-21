NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
CSX Corp., up $1.01 to $31.82.
The railroad's first-quarter profit beat analysts' forecasts.
PPG Industries Inc., up 53 cents to $141.98.
The paint and coatings maker gave investors a strong profit forecast as supply chain problems improve.
Valmont Industries Inc., up $2.71 to $304.44.
The infrastructure equipment maker raised its profit forecast for the year.
PC Connection Inc., down $2.11 to $40.59.
The information technology services provider gave investors a disappointing financial update.
ContextLogic Inc., up $1.34 to $8.52.
The online retail platform announced a $500 million stock buyback plan.
HCA Healthcare Inc., up $10.43 to $281.21.
The hospital operator raised its profit forecast for the year.
Procter & Gamble Co., up $5.22 to $156.07.
The maker of Charmin toilet paper and other consumer products reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.
Regions Financial Corp., down 53 cents to $18.36.
The bank's first-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.