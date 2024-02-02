Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

For the first time, Ramsey County is joining the roster of Minnesota counties that will host a block of weddings on Valentine's Day.

On Feb. 14, eight Ramsey County district judges will marry up to 32 couples at the Ramsey County Courthouse.

"We saw the positive impact Hennepin County's Valentine's Day weddings had on the community and wanted to extend the same opportunity," Ramsey County Judge Sophia Vuelo said in a news release announcing the event.

Hennepin County and St. Louis County also perform weddings on Valentine's Day. According to the news release, all 24 of Hennepin County's wedding slots are full.

Couples interested in a Valentine's Day courthouse wedding don't need to reside in Ramsey County. Before the wedding, they do need to register and have a valid marriage license, which can be obtained at the Ramsey County Vital Records Office. The weddings will be performed free of charge, but marriage licenses require a fee.