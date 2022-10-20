COVID-19 is still labeled a global pandemic, but it is behaving like a stable endemic in Minnesota, where infection numbers have declined slightly and hospitalizations and deaths remained constant.

Thursday's state COVID-19 update showed less than 800 new infections per day in mid-October, compared to 1,400 per day in mid-August. Sampling at Minnesota wastewater treatment plants shows declining viral levels in sewage in most regions as well, indicating that the decline in infections is real and not just a result of less testing.

Sampling results reported by the University of Minnesota through Sunday showed a slight increase in viral loads in the Twin Cities area, but declining levels in the rest of the state. The U's data is based on a dozen plants in towns such as Cambridge and Hastings on the edge of the metro area. The Metropolitan Wastewater Treatment Plant in St. Paul had reported an 8% decline in viral levels in sewage last week, with updated results due Friday.

The lack of growth in COVID-19 levels comes in a month of October that spurred surges in pandemic activity in Minnesota over the last two years — using up available hospital capacity. Hospitals showed little sign of pressure so far this month, though. Minnesota has averaged 439 COVID-19 hospitalizations since June, and Tuesday's total was 438. The latest total included 52 patients requiring intensive care, though, which is up from 28 on Oct. 12.

Health officials urged people to consider their personal risks for severe illness from coronavirus infections and the risks of others around them who might be vulnerable. State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said new COVID-19 vaccine boosters, formulated against the dominant strains of the coronavirus, remain a good idea and are now available for children 5 to 11 as well.

"The bivalent boosters were shown to be safe, and they produce antibodies against omicron, so they will be a crucial tool for protecting our state in the months ahead," she said in a statement earlier this week.

Last fall's pandemic wave was fueled by a delta coronavirus variant that increased the rate of COVID-19 deaths among younger adults, particularly those who were unvaccinated. Death rates have fallen since that time among all age groups, but remain elevated among Minnesota's seniors. Of 64 COVID-19 deaths identified in the first two weeks of October in Minnesota, 59 involved seniors.

State breakthrough infection data shows much less difference in infection and hospitalization rates among vaccinated and unvaccinated Minnesotans, but health officials said they weren't surprised by the trend. Unvaccinated seniors during the delta wave were 17 times more likely to suffer COVID-19 deaths than fully vaccinated seniors who had also received booster doses. Now, unvaccinated seniors are only at 2.7 times greater risk.

Illness levels tend to even out between unvaccinated and vaccinated populations at times when viral levels are low or declining. Statistics for Minnesota's boosted population also include people who have waning immunity levels from shots they received months ago.

Recent infections also offer at least temporary immunity for a few months. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sept. 30 estimated that 88% of Minnesota children have already been infected with SARS-CoV-2, based on a review of blood samples from various medical tests. Infection rates tend to run higher in children, but the data suggests a high infection rate among Minnesota adults as well.

Uptake of the latest variant-specific boosters has been tepid in Minnesota amid modest COVID-19 levels. While around 4 million Minnesotans five and older have received at least some COVID-19 vaccine, only 10% of the population is considered up to date — meaning they have just completed the initial series or received the latest boosters.