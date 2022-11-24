Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

EL PASO, Texas — Mario McKinney Jr. scored 17 points, Shamar Givance made two free throws with 3 seconds left and UTEP beat CSU Bakersfield 68-67 in overtime on Wednesday night.

McKinney added eight rebounds for the Miners (4-1) and Givance scored 14 points, going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 5 from the line. Ze'Rik Onyema shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Roadrunners (3-2) were led in scoring by Kaleb Higgins, who finished with 23 points and five assists. Cameron Smith added 16 points and 11 rebounds for CSU Bakersfield. In addition, Antavion Collum had six points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Higgins was fouled on a 3-point shot with 2 seconds left in regulation and hit all three free throws to make it 55-all and force overtime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.