SALT LAKE CITY — Utah officials denied clemency Friday to a man who is set to be executed for the stabbing death of his girlfriend's mother in 1998.

The decision regarding the fate of Taberon Dave Honie, who is scheduled to die by lethal injection Aug. 8, was announced in a one-paragraph notice from Scott Stephenson, chair of the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole.

''After carefully reviewing all submitted information and considering all arguments from the parties, the Board does not find sufficient cause to commute Mr. Honie's death sentence,'' Stephenson wrote.

During a two-day commutation hearing this week, Honie asked the parole board to commute his sentence to life in prison, saying he would never have killed 49-year-old Claudia Benn after a day of heavy drinking and drug use had he been in his ''right mind.''

Honie said he wanted to continue to live to be a support for his mother and his daughter. His attorneys did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages seeking comment on the clemency denial.

Benn's family urged the parole board to allow him to be executed, saying they have been devastated by their loss.

They described Benn as a pillar in their family and southwestern Utah community — a tribal council member, substance abuse counselor and caregiver for her children and grandchildren.

Honie, who had a volatile relationship with Benn's daughter, broke into the victim's house in Cedar City, the tribal headquarters of the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, on July 9, 1998.

He repeatedly slashed her throat and then stabbed her. Benn's grandchildren, including Honie's 2-year-old daughter, were in the house at the time.

''The way he killed her, that's just sick. ... An eye for an eye, as God says it,'' Sarah China Azule, Benn's niece, said during testimony.

Honie was convicted in 1999 of aggravated murder. The judge who sentenced him to death found that Honie had sexually abused one of the children, one of the aggravating factors used to reach that decision.

During the hearing, Honie's attorneys presented testimony describing his traumatic childhood growing up on the Hopi Indian Reservation in Arizona.

His parents, like many Native Americans, had been put into into government boarding schools that were often abusive, and the defense argued that they did not learn parenting skills, were heavy drinkers and neglected Honie, who began drinking and using drugs including cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine by the time he was a teenager.

But the state told the board that Honie created more trauma by killing Benn.

''Imagine the intergenerational traumas from Honie's horrific acts trickling down through time,'' Assistant Solicitor General Daniel Boyer said.

Utah has not had an execution since Ronnie Lee Gardner was put to death by firing squad in 2010.

Honie is one of six people awaiting execution in the state. The death sentence for a seventh person, Douglas Lovell, who killed a woman to keep her from testifying against him in a rape case, was overturned Thursday by the Utah Supreme Court. He will be resentenced.

After decades of failed appeals, Honie's execution warrant was signed in June despite defense objections to the planned combination of the sedative ketamine, the anesthetic fentanyl and potassium chloride to stop his heart. When Honie's attorneys sued, corrections officials agreed to switch to pentobarbital but the case is still pending.

One of his lawyers said previously that the defense was reviewing information regarding the change and working to protect his constitutional rights.

''Serious uncertainty still remains about the state's last-minute execution plan,'' attorney Eric Zuckerman said.

Prison officials have agreed to let one of Honie's lawyers have access to a phone while witnessing the execution in case an emergency motion needs filing, according to a Wednesday court order.

___

Slevin reported from Denver, and Brown from Billings, Montana.