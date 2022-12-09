Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Timberwolves (12-12, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (15-12, sixth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves take on Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz in Western Conference action.

The Jazz are 3-2 against division opponents. Utah is sixth in the Western Conference with 27 assists per game led by Jordan Clarkson averaging 4.9.

The Timberwolves are 2-2 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Minnesota is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 115.2 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 132-126 in overtime in the last matchup on Oct. 22.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markkanen is averaging 22.2 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Jazz. Malik Beasley is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 13.3 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 118.4 points, 42.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 116.5 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Simone Fontecchio: day to day (ankle), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (illness), Mike Conley: day to day (knee), Johnny Juzang: out (wrist), Rudy Gay: out (finger).

Timberwolves: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.