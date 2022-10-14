Wonton Noodle Soup

"We're all familiar with this iconic Chinese restaurant dish, but most of us have never made it at home. After all, it does take a minute to make your own wontons," writes Meredith Deeds in 2021. "But I assure you, this from-scratch version is well worth the little extra effort it takes." It also has the bonus of being a fun family activity, too. Find the recipe here.

Butternut Squash and Bean Soup

When it comes to fall vegetables, squash is the leader of the pack. "Think rich, thick bisques of puréed roasted squash seasoned with curry or ginger, lush with coconut cream. Or, how about a hearty vegetable combo, bright with bell peppers and emerald kale?" writes Beth Dooley in 2016. "Squash is the lazy home cook's dream." Find the recipe here.

Roasted Tomato Soup With Pistachio Pesto

When the craving for tomato soup hits, it's time to step away from the can and step up your game with this recipe, which starts with roasted cherry tomatoes. "While no garnish is necessary to make this a satisfying meal, it pairs so well with all kinds of toppings, even those with complex flavors like pistachio-basil pesto, that it's hard to resist gilding the lily," writes Meredith Deeds in 2021. Grilled cheese optional but highly desirable. Find the recipe here.

Onion Soup (Soupe à l'Oignon Gratinée)

This classic French soup sounds classy — and it is. It's also economical and for those days when you have time to be patient enough to coax the onions to a deep, golden brown. "Onion soup is a classic feat of French culinary magic, requiring little more than humble onions, time and patience," writes Beth Dooley in 2019. "It's a soup of nostalgia — at least, for me — once featured at Pal's Cabin Steakhouse in West Orange, N.J., where it came in a brown crock with two spoons to better manage the blistering cap of molten Gruyère. Ordering this grown-up dish, I made showy use of my high school French." Find the recipe here.

Minnesota Wild Rice Soup

If you don't have a wild rice soup recipe in your repertoire, you need one. And this fits the bill. "Wild rice soup has surely earned its place as Minnesota's unofficial-but-should-be-official dish," writes Rick Nelson in 2019. "Especially since it's basically a wild rice hot dish, and nothing is more quintessentially Minnesotan than that." Find the recipe here.