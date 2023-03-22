Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 struck northwestern Argentina on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake, which was at a preliminary depth of 209 kilometers (130 miles), struck the northwestern province of Jujuy at 1 p.m. local time around 147 kms (91 miles) from San Salvador de Jujuy, the provincial capital.

It was also felt in northern Chile, according to local media.

Jujuy residents were alerted to the quake on their mobile phones, according to reports on social media.

Argentina's National Seismic Prevention Institute said the quake was strong enough to make ''hanging objects swing'' in affected areas.