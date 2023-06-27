Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Former Gophers volleyball coach Stephanie Schleuder died this week. She was 73. Her death was announced by her family and the Gophers athletic department.

Schleuder coached the Gophers from 1982-94. In 13 seasons, she led the Gophers to a 263-173 overall record and two appearances in the NCAA tournament (1989, 1993). The Gophers reached the Sweet 16 in 1993.

Schleuder coached the Gophers to a 128-88 record in Big Ten conference play, where they were the conference runner-up three times.

During Schleuder's tenure, 12 Gophers received All-Big Ten Honors, including Martie Larsen, who was named Big Ten Player of the Year in 1983.

Schleuder was fired by then Gophers women's athletic director Chris Voelz in December 1994. Schleuder, who was paid $50,000 in 1994, had been in a pay-equity dispute with Voelz. In April 1995, Schleuder and the university reached an agreement that paid the coach $300,000 in exchange for her dropping all claims against the university.

In 1998, Schleuder became the volleyball coach at Macalester. She coached the Scots for 12 years before retiring. She finished her 34-year coaching career with 702 victories.

She also coached at Bemidji State, Minnesota Duluth and Alabama.

In 2005, Schleuder was inducted into the Minnesota Volleyball Hall of Fame. In 1991, she became the first woman to be inducted into the UMD Bulldogs Hall of Fame.

In 2019, Schleuder was inducted into the USA Volleyball Hall of Fame.

JOEL RIPPEL

Whitecaps re-sign Snodgrass

The Minnesota Whitecaps re-signed forward Natalie Snodgrass to a two-year deal through the 2024-25 Premier Hockey Federation season. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Snodgrass, an Eagan native, finished her rookie season with 10 goals and 10 assists, and was a PHF Rookie of the Year finalist.

"It feels incredible and I still can't believe I get to call this my job," Snodgrass said in a news release. "Especially since I get to play in front of my family, friends and the greatest fans in the PHF for two more years!"

Aurora set ticket sales record

The Minnesota Aurora announced a USL W record for attendance for Saturday's upcoming regular-season finale vs. Chicago City. The Aurora expanded capacity at TCO Stadium to 6,987 seats and all tickets have been sold for their third sellout this season.

"The demand for women's soccer is clear in Minnesota," said Aurora co-founder Andrea Yoch in a news release. "Every time we have added seats, the fans have responded and supported the team. It's incredible and the entire organization is grateful."

The Aurora, who clinched the Heartland Division last weekend, also announced they will travel to Flint, Mich., for the Central Conference semifinal on July 6. The time and opponent have yet to be determined.