Check back often for rotation-by-rotation updates from the U.S. Olympic trials in women's gymnastics at Target Center.

The United States Olympic trials for women's artistic gymnastics begin tonight at Target Center and conclude Sunday night. It's the first time Minneapolis has hosted the most important gymnastics meet outside the Olympics.

The five women who will represent the U.S. in artistic gymnastics in Paris will be announced about a half-hour after the competition ends Sunday night. Alternates also will be chosen for the team.

Tonight's competition will be shown on NBC and streamed on Peacock, which is also offering individual apparatus streams.

See the women's rotation schedule here.

7 p.m.: Kayla DiCello injured in first rotation

The first rotation got off to an unnerving start at Target Center. On the first vault of the night, Kayla DiCello landed, tipped backward onto the mat and grimaced. She held her foot and shook her head before being carried off the mat. USA Gymnastics confirmed on X that DiCello withdrew from tonight's portion of the trials and would be evaluated by the medical team.

DiCello, 20, placed third in the all-around at the U.S. national championships this summer and won all-around gold at the 2023 Pan American Games.

That was not the first injury this week, either. One of the Olympic team's top contenders, Skye Blakely, injured her Achilles tendon in training on Wednesday. After the first rotation's conclusion, she took the floor, waving and teary-eyed, and received a 30-second standing ovation from the crowd.

Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles started off her night strong — first with the biggest cheer of the gymnasts' introductions, then with 14.425 on uneven bars. That 14.425 sits between her two uneven bar scores at this summer's national championships (14.400 and 14.600); bars are typically Biles' lowest-scoring event. Granted, of the eight gymnasts that completed uneven bars in the first rotation, Biles still scored the highest.

St. Paul's Suni Lee also got a swell of applause from the hometown crowd. She scored 13.525 on vault. Leanne Wong led the first rotation's seven vaulters with a score of 14.450.

Shilese Jones, a member of the gold-medal-winning 2022 and 2023 World Championships teams, landed awkwardly warming up on vault. She held her knee before being helped off the floor by her coaches.

USA Gymnastics did post on X that "Shilese Jones will compete" minutes prior to the first rotation. However, Jones was a part of the first rotation on vault but put her warmups back on and did not make an attempt. Jones skipped the U.S. championships to rest a shoulder injury, but her coach Sarah Korngold said this week that Jones was not in pain from that long-term injury.

All-around standings after one rotation

1. Leanne Wong, 14.450

2. Simone Biles, 14.425

3. Jordan Chiles, 14.350

4. Kaliya Lincoln, 14.225

5. (tie) Hezly Rivera, 13.575

5. (tie) Jade Carey, 13.575

7. Suni Lee, 13.525

Day 1 preview

Sixteen women qualified for the Olympic trials, which consist of two days of competition each for men and women. But only 15 women are competing after Skye Blakely, a favorite to make the Olympics team, suffered an Achilles injury on Wednesday in training.

Results from Day 1 of the men's competition

The women will do one rotation of four apparatuses (vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise) on Friday and another on Sunday. They will compete on two apparatuses at the same time with eight gymnasts in each group.

Suni Lee of St. Paul, the reigning Olympic all-around champion, will start on the vault and then go to uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles will start on the bars, then go to beam, floor and vault.

What to watch for on every apparatus

The highest-scoring woman after two days of competition will automatically qualify for the Olympic team. A committee will choose the other four members of the team, factoring results from international competitions and four other American events, including the recent U.S. championships, over the past year. The committee also will weigh potential for team, all-around and individual event medals.