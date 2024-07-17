WASHINGTON — The U.S. women's soccer team played to a 0-0 draw with Costa Rica in sweltering temperatures on Tuesday night in its final exhibition tune-up game before the Paris Olympics.

It was 98 degrees Fahrenheit (37 Celsius) at kickoff after Washington tied the hottest day on record in the nation's capital at 104 (40C) hours earlier.

Coach Emma Hayes figured it would be a nice test for her players, given the forecast for nearly this level of heat during upcoming games in Marseilles later this month.

''That's added value,'' Hayes said Monday. ''It's perfect preparation. It's pretty hot down there, so this is a great opportunity for us to experience what we're going to face.''

It played a role in Rose Lavelle being a late scratch because of leg tightness in warmups, with team staff deciding it was not worth the risk given the circumstances. A team spokesperson said Lavelle was fine.

Korbin Albert replaced Lavelle in the starting lineup in the game taking place on a worn down field torn up by recent football, soccer and rugby matches and attended by 18,972 fans.

The U.S. generated plenty of chances throughout and was repeatedly denied by Costa Rica goaltender Noelia Bermúdez, who at one point in the first half collided with Trinity Rodman. Each player went down and received medical attention but remained on the field.

Costa Rica, which did not qualify for the Olympics, sat back often and had no shots on goal with just two attempts while the U.S. was consistently on the attack.

After a ceremony following the Americans' ''Send-Off Match,'' they are set to fly to Paris on Wednesday and play their Olympic opener on July 25 against Zambia in Nice. Games in Marseille on July 28 against Germany and July 31 in Australia wrap up group play as the Americans look to improve on their bronze medal result in Tokyo three years ago.

Hayes, who has only been coaching the U.S. since late May, was proud of the possession domination in a 1-0 victory Sunday against Mexico in New Jersey, but said Monday it was about ''doing more with it.'' Much of the same followed Tuesday versus Costa Rica, including a couple of would-be goals called off for offside and a few missed opportunities on corners and off the rush.

With a mostly young, inexperienced roster, Hayes also wanted to get as many players into the game as possible. She made four substitutions at the 67-minute mark and one other late to help those efforts.

