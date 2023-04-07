Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

BRAMPTON, Ontario — Abbey Murphy scored at seven seconds for the fastest goal in women's world hockey championship history and the United States routed Switzerland 9-1 on Friday to improve to 2-0 in Group A play.

In Group B, Finland improved to 2-0, beating Germany 3-0. In the late game in Group A, two-time defending champion Canada faced the Czech Republic.

Murphy took the puck off Abby Roque's opening faceoff victory, sped past two defenders and fired a shot past goalie Saskia Maurer.

''For a morning game especially, we answered the bell right away. It was apparent that we were ready to play,'' U.S. coach John Wroblewski said. ''Our attention to detail and our respect for the game I thought was at the utmost level. It was a fun game to be behind the bench in and I thought we got better today.''

Caroline Harvey scored twice for the United States, Roque had a goal and three assists, Murphy added two assists and Cayla Barnes also had a goal and two assists. Rebecca Gilmore, Gabrielle Hughes, Hannah Bilka and Amanda Kessel also scored, and Nicole Hensley made 12 saves.

The Americans opened Wednesday with a 7-1 victory over Japan. They will face the Czech Republic on Sunday.

Rahel Enzler spoiled Hensley's shutout bid halfway through the third period. Maurer stopped 45 shots for Switzerland, a 4-0 loser to Canada on Wednesday.

In Finland's victory, Anni Keisala made 16 saves and Emilia Vesa, Viivi Vainikka and Rosa Lindstedt scored. Johanna May stopped 40 shots for Germany.

