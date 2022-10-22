AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The defending champion U.S. team will face Netherlands in the group stage of next year's soccer World Cup, setting up an early rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.

The Four-time champion United States was drawn in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and a playoff winner at the official draw conducted in Auckland on Saturday.

The tournament has been expanded to 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four.

The U.S. will play all of its group matches in New Zealand. The tournament will be held at 10 stadiums in Australia and New Zealand in July and August next year. The match against the Netherlands will be at Wellington on July 27.

