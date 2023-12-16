SHREVEPORT, La. — A north Louisiana attorney is now the first Black federal judge to serve on the state's U.S. Western District Court following confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Jerry Edwards Jr., of Shreveport, was one of two judicial nominations by Democratic President Joe Biden. Brandon Scott Long of New Orleans was the other nomination approved Thursday.

Edwards will serve the district in the court based in Alexandria while Long will serve on Louisiana's U.S. Eastern District Court, based in New Orleans, The Shreveport Times reported.

''I was glad to support both Mr. Edwards and Mr. Long,'' said Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy in a statement. ''They each have the experience, qualifications and knowledge of the law to rule fairly and consistently. I wish them the best as they begin this new chapter dedicated to serving Louisiana and the country. ''

Edwards has served as first assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District in Shreveport since 2022. Before that, he served as chief of the civil division from 2020-2022 after joining the office as an assistant U.S. attorney in 2019.

Edwards, 44, earned his law degree from Vermont Law School in 2002.

Long, 47, graduated from Duke Law School. He has most recently served as an assistant U.S. attorney in New Orleans.