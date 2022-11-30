INDIANAPOLIS — Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun formally launched a committee Wednesday for a 2024 campaign for governor in his home state of Indiana, a move that would forego a reelection bid for his Senate seat.

Braun, the 68-year-old wealthy founder of a national auto parts distribution business, is the most prominent of several active potential Republican candidates for the field to replace GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb, who can't seek reelection because of term limits.

Braun would be heavily favored to win a second Senate term in 2024 from Republican-dominated Indiana after fueling his successful 2018 Senate campaign with more than $11 million in personal loans to go from being a little-known businessman to unseating Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

Josh Kelley, Braun's chief of staff and senior political adviser, acknowledged the campaign filing with the Indiana Election Division and said in an email that Braun "will be making an official announcement of his candidacy very soon."

Indiana's open governor's seat has many possible candidates.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who was Holcomb's 2016 and 2020 running mate, has raised more than $2 million for an unannounced campaign, and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden has raised a similar amount since he kicked off a campaign last year.

Republican U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth alluded to a possible run for other political offices when he announced in January that he wouldn't seek reelection — and some Republicans are hoping that former Gov. Mitch Daniels will seek a Statehouse return after he steps down as Purdue University's president at the end of December.

Two Republicans with reported interest in running for the Senate seat if Braun doesn't seek reelection are U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, who unsuccessfully sought a top House Republican position earlier this month, and U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz.