WASHINGTON — US paused shipment of bombs to Israel to signal opposition to Rafah invasion, senior administration official says.
Most Read
-
Stormy Daniels describes meeting Trump during occasionally graphic testimony in hush money trial
-
Nuggets' Murray fined $100,000 after throwing heat pack in Game 2
-
This ancient tree is one of the oldest in Minnesota. The warming climate might kill it.
-
Brooks: Kristi Noem's puppy tale reads even worse in print
-
Want Timberwolves tickets? So does everyone else