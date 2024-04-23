DETROIT — US Justice Department agrees to $138.7M deal with Larry Nassar victims over the FBI's bungling of assault allegations.
Most Read
-
DFL state senator charged with first-degree burglary in break-in at stepmother's home
-
Teen suspect in Nudieland mass shooting arrested on murder, assault charges
-
University of Minnesota police arrest 9 after pro-Palestinian encampment set up on campus
-
Showdown over DEI programs threatens Anoka-Hennepin schools budget
-
Icehouse on Eat Street in Mpls. facing eviction for unpaid rent