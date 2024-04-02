DETROIT — In a story published April 2, 2024, about first-quarter U.S. auto sales, The Associated Press reported overall sales growth, electric vehicle sales growth and market share numbers using data that has subsequently been updated by the source, Motorintelligence.com. Overall sales grew 5.1% instead of nearly 5%. Automakers sold nearly 270,000 electric vehicles instead of just over 268,000. EV sales grew 3.3%, not 2.7%, and EV market share was 7.15% instead of 7.1%.
