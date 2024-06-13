BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy — US, European nations agree to lock up Russian assets until Moscow pays for Ukraine war, clearing the way for $50B loan.
Most Read
-
Storms leave trail of damage across north-central and northeastern Minnesota
-
Rural North Shore residents oppose proposed Black-owned wellness sanctuary
-
Mpls. Chief O'Hara says fatal shooting of man by police was 'justifiable and lawful'
-
They kept this Minnesota slaughterhouse running. Then it went bust, abandoning workers.
-
Travelers waiting to board MSP flight to Hartford told of special passenger: Officer Jamal Mitchell