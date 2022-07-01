WASHINGTON — US envoy John Kerry tells AP that domestic climate setbacks are affecting pace of global climate change efforts.
Most Read
-
Wolves land All-Star Rudy Gobert in blockbuster trade with Utah
-
Edibles, beverages infused with cannabis ingredient THC become legal today
-
COVID viral load up 3% in Twin Cities wastewater and 9 counties deemed high risk
-
New cannabis edible law catches some Minnesota regulators, lawmakers by surprise
-
Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony