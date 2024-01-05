WASHINGTON — US employers added a surprisingly strong 216,000 jobs in December in a sign of continued economic strength.
Most Read
-
Gophers keep their cool to grab 'unbelievable' win over Wolverines
-
Minneapolis' 'Nenookaasi' homeless encampment packs up — and moves three blocks south
-
Minn. Supreme Court suspends Hennepin County prosecutor for lie in dismissed rape case
-
Prominent Twin Cities attorney suspended and faces disbarment for alleged misconduct
-
U.S. Attorney's Office claims Denny Hecker's ex-wife failed to pay all of ordered restitution