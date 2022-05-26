1 . "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by Dr. Seuss (Random House) , $17.00

2. "In the Blood" by Jack Carr (Atria/Emily Bestler Books) , $14.99

3 . "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam) , $18.00

4 . "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) , $16.00

5. "Book Lovers" by Emily Henry (Berkley) , $17.00

6. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) , $16.99

7. "The Office BFFs" by Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey (Dey Street Books) , $27.99

8. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press) , $17.00

9. "Phil" by Alan Shipnuck (Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster) , $30.00

10. "Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse" by Wizards RPG Team (Wizards of the Coast) , $49.95

11. "Ugly Love" by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) , $15.00

12. "Atomic Habits" by James Clear (Avery) , $27.00

13. "Endure" by Cameron Hanes (St. Martin's Press) , $32.50

14. "22 Seconds" by James Patterson, Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown) , $29.00

15. "Cat Kid Comic Club: On Purpose" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix) , $12.99

16. "The Fiber Fueled Cookbook" by Will Bulsiewicz (Avery) , $30.00

17. "Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation: Mo Dao Zu Shi Vol. 2" by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu; illustrated by Marina Privalova (Seven

Seas) , $19.99

18. "Reminders of Him" by Colleen Hoover (Montlake) , $15.95

19. "Bloom of the Flower Dragon" by Tracey West; illustrated by Graham Howells (Scholastic) , $5.99

20. "Killing the Killers" by Bill O'Reilly, Martin Dugard (St. Martin's Press) , $30.00

21. "This Time Tomorrow" by Emma Straub (Riverhead) , $28.00

22. "Heartstopper: Volume 1" by Alice Oseman (Graphix) , $14.99

23. "River of the Gods" by Candice Millard (Doubleday) , $32.50

24. "Kindergarten, Here I Come!" by D.J. Steinberg; art by Mark Chambers (Grosset & Dunlap ) , $7.99

25. "Something Wilder" by Christina Lauren (Gallery Books) , $12.99