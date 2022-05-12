1 ."Book Lovers" by Emily Henry (Berkley) , $17.00

2."22 Seconds " by James Patterson/ Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown) , $29.00

3 ."Killing the Killers" by Bill O'Reilly/ Martin Dugard (St. Martin's Press) , $30.00

4 ."23 The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak" by Shannon Bream (Broadside Books) , $26.99

5."Revealing Revelation" by Amir Tsarfati/ Rick Yohn (Harvest House) , $17.99

6."This Will Not Pass" by Jonathan Martin/ Alexander Burns (Simon & Schuster) , $29.99

7."Finding Me" by Viola Davis (HarperOne) , $28.99

8."Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by Dr. Seuss (Random House) , $17.00

9."It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) , $16.00

10."Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam) , $18.00

11."Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) , $16.99

12."The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press) , $17.00

13."Cat Kid Comic Club: On Purpose" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix) , $12.99

14."The Homewreckers" by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin's Press) , $28.99

15."Atomic Habits" by James Clear (Avery) , $27.00

16."Dream Town" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing) , $29.00

17."Book of Night" by Holly Black (Tor) , $27.99

18."Run, Rose, Run" by Dolly Parton, James Patterson (Little, Brown) , $30.00

19."Ugly Love" by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) , $15.00

20."Under One Roof" by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley) , $2.99

21."Heartstopper: Volume 1" by Alice Oseman (Graphix) , $14.99

22."Reminders of Him" by Colleen Hoover (Montlake) , $15.95

23."When She Dreams" by Amanda Quick (Berkley) , $14.99

24."Outdoor Kids in an Inside World" by Steven Rinella (Random House) , $26.00

25."The Palace Papers" by Tina Brown (Crown) , $35.00