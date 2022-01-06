1. "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

2. "Wings of Fire Graphic Novel: The Brightest Night" by Tui T. Sutherland (Graphix)

3. "Atomic Habits" by James Clear (Avery)

4. "The Comfortable Kitchen" by Alex Snodgrass (William Morrow Cookbooks)

5. "The Real Anthony Fauci" by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse Publishing)

6. "Atlas of the Heart" by Brene Brown (Random House)

7. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

8. "Annihilation Road" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

9. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

10. "Criminal Mischief" by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

11. "The Love Hypothesis" by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

12. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)

13. "The Judge's List" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

14. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

15. "Wish You Were Here" by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

16. "The Dark Hours" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

17. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking)

18. "Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives" by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

19. "They Both Die at the End" by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

20. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

21. "19 Yellow Moon Road" by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

22. "Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone" by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)

23. "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

24. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

25. "Fear No Evil" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)