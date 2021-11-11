1. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

2. "Game On: Tempting Twenty-Eight" by Janet Evanovich (Atria Books)

3. "The Stranger in the Lifeboat" by Mitch Albom (Harper)

4. "Lore Olympus: Volume One" by Rachel Smythe (Del Rey)

5. "The Judge's List" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. "Dune" by Frank Herbert (Ace)

7. "Immune" by Philipp Dettmer (Random House)

8. "Better Off Dead" by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)

9. "In Trump Time" by Peter Navarro (All Seasons Press)

10. "The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present" by Paul McCartney (Liveright)

11. "The President and the Freedom Fighter" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

12. "The Bad Guys: Cut to the Chase" by Aaron Blabey (Scholastic)

13. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow Cookbooks)

14. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)

15. "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

16. "The Christmas Pig" by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

17. "Aaron Slater, Illustrator" by Andrea Beaty (Abrams Books for Young Readers)

18. "The Smart Cookie" by Jory John (HarperCollins)

19. "Glitter Every Day" by Andy Cohen (Henry Holt and Co.)

20. "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

21. "The Lord of the Rings Illustrated Edition" by J.R.R. Tolkien (William Morrow)

22. "The Babylon Bee Guide to Wokeness" by Babylon Bee (Salem Books)

23. "Jesus Listens" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

24. "The Storyteller" by Dave Grohl (Dey Street Books)

25. "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)