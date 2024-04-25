Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. ''The Women'' by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's)

2. ''A Calamity of Souls'' by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

3. ''Fourth Wing'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

4. ''The Familiar'' by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron)

5. ''Iron Flame'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

6. ''Table for Two'' by Amor Towles (Viking)

7. ''Toxic Prey'' by John Sanford (Putnam)

8. ''James'' by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

9. ''The #1 Lawyer'' by Patterson/Allen (Little, Brown)

10. ''The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store'' by James McBride (Riverhead)

11. ''Bad Dreams in the Night'' by Adam Ellis (Andrews McMeel)

12. ''House of Flame and Shadow'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

13. ''Close to Death'' by Anthony Horowitz (Harper)

14. ''First Lie Wins'' by Ashley Elston (Viking/Dorman)

15. ''A Fate Inked in Blood'' by Danielle L. Jensen (Del Rey)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. ''The Anxious Generation'' by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

2. ''An Unfinished Love Story'' by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster)

3. ''Seriously, So Good'' by Carissa Stanton (Simon Element)

4. ''Love, Mom'' by Nicole Saphier (Broadside)

5. ''Knife'' by Salman Rushdie (Random House)

6. ''Somehow'' by Anne Lamott (Riverhead)

7. ''The Wide Wide Sea'' Hampton Sides (Doubleday)

8. ''Briefly Perfectly Human'' by Alua Arthur (Mariner)

9. ''Financial Literacy for All'' by John Hope Bryant (Wiley)

10. ''My Beloved Monster'' by Caleb Carr (Little, Brown)

11. ''Indulge'' by Valerie Bertinelli (Harvest)

12. ''Practicing the Way'' by John Mark Comer (Waterbrook)

13. ''The Wager'' by David Grann (Doubleday)

14. ''Age of Revolutions'' by Fareed Zakaria (Norton)

15. ''Pizza Night'' by Alexandra Stafford (Clarkson Potter)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. ''Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 22'' by Gege Akutami (Viz)

2. ''Just for the Summer'' by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

3. ''The Teacher'' by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. ''The Inmate'' by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. ''Happy Place'' by Emily Henry (Berkley)

6. ''Super Fan-Tastic Taylor Swift Coloring & Activity Book'' by Jessica Kendall (Design Originals)

7. '';gracias! / Thank You!'' by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (Planeta)

8. ''One by One'' by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. ''Wild Love'' by Elsie Silver (Bloom)

10. ''The Housemaid's Secret'' by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

11. ''Butcher & Blackbird'' by Brynne Weaver (Zando)

12. ''Bride'' by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

13. ''Never Lie'' by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

14. ''The Corpse in the Closet'' by Lucy Score (Bloom)

15. ''House of Sky and Breath'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)