HARDCOVER FICTION

1. ''House o Flame and Shadow'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

2. ''Iron Flame'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. ''Fourth Wing'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

4. ''The Heavan & Earth Grocery Store'' by James McBride (Riverhead)

5. ''Gothikana'' by Runyx (Bramble)

6. ''First Lie Wins'' by Ashley Elston (Viking/Dorman)

7. ''The Fury'' by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

8. ''Random in Death'' by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

9. ''Holmes, Marple & Poe'' by Patterson/Sitts (Little, Brown)

10. ''Come and Get It'' by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

11. ''Good Material'' by Dolly Alderton (Knopf)

12. ''The Bad Weather Friend'' by Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer)

13. ''The Exchange'' by John Grisham (Doubleday)

14. ''Sanctuary of the Shadow'' by Aurora Ascher (Red Tower)

15. ''The Little Liar'' by Mitch Albom (Harper)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. ''5 Ingredients Mediterranean'' by Jamie Oliver (Flatiron)

2. ''Million Dollar Weekend'' by Noah Kagan (Portfolio)

3. ''Cancel Culture Dictionary'' by Jimmy Failla (Broadside)

4. ''The Wager'' by David Grann (Doubleday)

5. ''Fight Right'' by Julie Schwartz Gottman (Harmony)

6. ''Oath and Honor'' by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown)

7. ''Come Together'' by Emily Nagoski (Ballantine)

8. ''Love the Food That Loves You Back'' by Ilana Muhlstein (Mango)

9. ''Outlive'' by Peter Attia (Harmony)

10. ''How to Know a Person'' by David Brooks (Random House)

11. ''Practicing the Way'' by John Mark Comer (WaterBrook)

12. ''Far Beyond Gold'' by Sydney McLaughlin (Thomas Nelson)

13. ''Venture Meets Mission'' by Gupta/George/Fewer (Stanford Business)

14. ''Hidden Potential'' by Adam Grant (Viking)

15. ''Secure Love'' by Julie Menanno (Simon & Schuster)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. ''Icebreaker'' by Hannah Grace (Atria)

2. ''House of Sky and Breath'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

3. ''Throne of Glass'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

4. ''Never Lie'' by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. ''Crown of Midnight'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

6. ''Wildfire'' by Hannah Grace (Atria)

7. ''The Housemaid's Secret'' by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

8. ''Hopeless'' by Elsie Silver (Bloom)

9. ''All Good People Here'' by Ashley Flowers (Bantam)

10. ''The Assassin's Blade'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

11. ''Missing Persons'' by Patterson/Hamdy (Grand Central Publishing)

12. ''King of Wrath'' by Ana Huang (Bloom)

13. ''The Worst Best Man'' by Lucy Score (Bloom)

14. ''Heir of Fire'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

15. ''Too Late'' by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)