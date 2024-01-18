Tap the bookmark to save this article.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. ''Iron Flame'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. ''Fourth Wing'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. ''Sanctuary of the Shadow'' by Aurora Ascher (Red Tower)

4. ''Holmes, Marple & Poe'' by Patterson/Sitts (Little, Brown)

5. ''The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store'' by James McBride (Riverhead)

6. ''First Lie Wins'' by Ashley Elston (Viking/Dorman)

7. ''The Atlas Complex'' by Olivie Blake (Tor Books)

8. ''Upside Down'' by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

9. ''The Exchange'' by John Grisham (Doubleday)

10. ''The Little Liar'' by Mitch Albom (Harper)

11. ''Sons of Darkness'' by Gourav Mohanty (Head of Zeus)

12. ''Fourth Wing'' (special ed.) by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

13. ''Argylie'' by Elly Conway (Bantam)

14. ''Tom Lake'' by Ann Patchett (Harper)

15. ''None of This Is True'' by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. ''Oath and Honor'' by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown)

2. ''The Creative Act'' by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

3. ''Outlive'' by Peter Attia (Harmony)

4. ''How to Know a Person'' by David Brooks (Random House)

5. ''The Wager'' by David Grann (Doubleday)

6. ''Build the Life You Want'' by Brooks/Winfrey (Portfolio)

7. ''Dinner Tonight'' by Alex Snodgrass (William Morrow)

8. ''Rich AF'' by Vivian Tu (Portfolio)

9. ''The Woman in Me'' by Britney Spears (Gallery)

10. ''Hidden Potential'' by Adam Grant (Viking)

11. ''Venture Meets Mission'' by Gupta/George/Fewer (Stanford Business)

12. ''Gut Check'' by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

13. ''Elon Musk'' by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

14. ''The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinner's Ready'' by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

15. ''Timeline of the Bible'' by Matt Baker (Thunder Bay)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. ''Icebreaker'' by Hannah Grace (Atria)

2. ''All Good People Here'' by Ashley Flowers (Bantam)

3. ''Wildfire'' by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. ''Never Lie'' by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. ''King of Wrath'' by Ana Huang (Bloom)

6. ''Throne of Glass'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

7. ''House of Sky and Breath'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

8. ''Hell Bent'' by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron)

9. ''The Housemaid's Secret'' by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

10. ''The Assassin's Blade'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

11. ''Crown of Midnight'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

12. ''What Moves the Dead'' by T. Kingfisher (Tor Nightfire)

13. ''Too Late'' by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

14. ''Butcher & Blackbird'' by Brynne Weaver (Zando)

15. ''The Midnight Library'' by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)