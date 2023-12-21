Tap the bookmark to save this article.

HARD COVER FICTION

1. ''Fourth Wing'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. ''Iron Flame'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. ''The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store'' by James McBride (Riverhead)

4. ''The Exchange'' by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. ''The Little Liar'' by Mitch Albom (Harper)

6. ''Holly'' by Stephen King (Scribner)

7. ''Alex Cross Must Die'' by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

8. ''Fourth Wing'' (special edition) by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

9. ''The Edge'' by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

10. ''Tom Lake'' by Ann Patchett (Harper)

11. ''The Covenant of Water'' by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

12. ''Resurrection Walk'' by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

13. ''The Secret'' by Child/Child (Delacorte)

14. ''Inheritance'' by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

15. ''The Serpent &the Wings of Night'' by Carissa Broadbent (Bramble)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. ''Oath and Honor'' by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown)

2. ''The Woman in Me'' by Britney Spears (Gallery)

3. ''The Wager'' by David Grann (Doubleday)

4. ''Guinness World Records 2024'' (Guinness World Records)

5. ''My Name is Barbra'' by Barbra Streisand (Viking)

6. ''Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon'' by Dogg, & Stevens (Chronicle)

7. ''The Creative Act'' by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

8. ''The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinner's Ready'' by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

9. ''Baking Yesteryear'' by B. Dylan Hollis (DK)

10. ''The Great Disappearance'' by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

11. ''Elon Musk'' by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

12. ''Outlive'' by Peter Attia (Harmony)

13. ''Behind the Seams'' by Dolly Parton (Ten Speed)

14. ''Ghosts of Honolulu'' by Harmon & Carroll (Harper Select)

15. ''Prequel'' by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. ''Reacher (media tie-in) by Lee Child (Dell)

2. ''Without a Trace'' by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. ''Dark Night of the Mountain Man'' by Johnstone & Johnstone (Pinnacle)

4. ''3 Days to Live'' by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

5. ''Gabriel's Angel'' by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

6. ''Forever Under the Mistletoe'' by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

7. ''The Frontier Overland Company'' by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

8. ''The Jailhouse Lawyer'' by Patterson/Allen (Grand Central Publishing)

9. ''Sugar and Salt'' by Susan Wiggs (William Morrow)

10. ''Shiver'' by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

11. ''Just After Sunset'' by Stephen King (Pocket)

12. ''Overkill'' by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

13. ''Clive Cussler: The Sea Wolves'' by Jack Du Brul (Putnam)

14. ''Livid' by Patricia Cornwell (Grand Central)

15. ''Treasure State'' by C.J. Box (Minotaur)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. ''Icebreaker'' by Hannah Grace (Atria)

2. ''Murdle, Vol. 1'' by G.T. Karber (Griffin)

3. ''Wildfire'' by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. ''Never Never'' by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

5. ''Too Late'' by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

6. ''Throne of Glass'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

7. ''The House in the Pines'' by Ana Reyes (Dutton)

8. ''The Midnight Library'' by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

9. ''The Miracle Morning'' by Hal Elrod (BenBella)

10. ''Chainsaw Man, Vol. 13'' by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

11. ''The Storyteller'' by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

12. ''King of Wrath'' by Ana Huang (Bloom)

13. ''The 2024 Old Farmer's Almanac'' (Old Farmer's Almanac)

14. ''The Housemaid's Secret'' by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

15. ''House of Sky and Breath'' by Sarah J. Moss (Bloomsbury)