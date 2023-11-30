Tap the bookmark to save this article.

HARD COVER FICTION

1. ''Iron Flame'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. ''Fourth Wing'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. ''The Exchange'' by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. ''Inheritance'' by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

5. ''Alex Cross Must Die'' by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

6. ''The Little Liar'' by Mitch Albom (Harper)

7. ''Holly'' by Stephen King (Scribner)

8. ''The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store'' by James McBride (Riverhead)

9. ''Fourth Wing'' (special edition) by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

10. ''The Edge'' by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

11. ''The Ball at Versailles'' by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

12. ''Dirty Thing'' by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

13. ''Beserk Deluxe, Vol. 14'' by Kentaro Miura (Dark Horse Magic)

14. ''Resurrection Walk'' by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

15. ''The Secret'' by Child/Child (Delacorte)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. ''The Woman in Me'' by Britney Spears (Gallery)

2. ''The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinner's Ready'' by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

3. ''My Name is Barbra'' by Barbra Streisand (Viking)

4. ''The Great Disappearance'' by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

5. ''The Wager'' by David Grann (Doubleday)

6. ''Guinness World Records 2024'' (Guinness World Records)

7. ''Prequel'' by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

8. ''Be Useful'' by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin Press)

9. ''Elon Musk'' by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

10. ''The Creative Act'' by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

11. ''Not That Fancy'' by Reba McEntire (Harper Celebrate)

12. ''Ghosts of Honolulu'' by Mark Harmon (Harper Select)

13. ''Killing the Witches'' by O'Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin's Press)

14. ''How to Know a Person'' by David Brooks (Random House)

15. ''Behind the Seams'' by Dolly Parton (Ten Speed)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. ''Without a Trace'' by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. ''Forever Under the Mistletoe'' by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

3. ''The Jailhouse Lawyer'' by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

4. ''Overkill'' by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

5. ''In a Holidaze'' by Christina Lauren (Pocket)

6. ''Wyoming Proud'' by Diana Palmer (Canary Street)

7. ''Girl, Forgotten'' by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

8. ''Bring Me Home For Christmas'' by Robyn Carr (Mira)

9. ''Shooting Iron'' by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

10. ''A Flicker in the Dark'' by Stacy Willingham (Minotaur)

11. ''Falling Stars'' by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

12. ''The Boys From Biloxi'' by John Grisham (Vintage)

13. ''The Wish'' by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

14. ''All is Bright'' by Raeanne Thayne (Canary Street)

15. ''Collateral Damage'' by J.A. Jance (Pocket)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. ''Icebreaker'' by Hannah Grace (Atria)

2. ''Wildfire'' by Hannah Grace (Atria)

3. ''Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 21'' by Gege Akutami (Viz)

4. ''King of Wrath'' by Ana Huang (Bloom)

5. ''Too Late'' by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

6. ''Throne of Glass'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

7. ''Wreck the Halls'' by Tessa Bailey (Avon )

8. ''Things We Left Behind'' by Lucy Score (Bloom)

9. ''Love Redesigned'' by Lauren Asher (Bloom)

10. ''King of Greed'' by Ana Huang (Bloom)

11. ''The Christmas Fix'' by Lucy Score (Bloom)

12. ''The Assassin's Blade'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

13. ''House of Sky and Breath'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

14. ''The Midnight Library'' by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

15. ''Crown of Midnight'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

_____