HARD COVER FICTION

1. ''Iron Flame'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. ''Fourth Wing'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. ''The Edge'' by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

4. ''The Little Liar'' by Mitch Albom (Harper)

5. ''Fourth Wing'' (special edition) by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

6. ''The Exchange'' by John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. ''The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store'' by James McBride (Riverhead)

8. ''The Narrow Road Between Desires'' by Patrick Rothfuss (DAW)

9. ''Resurrection Walk'' by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

10. ''The Secret'' by Child/Child (Delacorte)

11. ''Dirty Thing'' by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

12. ''System Collapse'' by Martha Wells (Tordotcom)

13. ''Holly'' by Stephen King (Scribner)

14. ''Clive Cussler: The Corsican Shadow'' by Dirk Cussler (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

15. ''Tom Lake'' by Ann Patchett (Harper)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. ''The Woman in Me'' by Britney Spears (Gallery)

2. ''My Name is Barbra'' by Barbra Streisand (Viking)

3. ''My Effin' Life'' by Geddy Lee (Harper)

4. ''The Great Disappearance'' by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

5. ''Tired of Winning'' by Jonathan Karl (Dutton)

6. ''Arete'' by Brian Johnson (Heroic Blackstone)

7. ''Ghosts of Honolulu'' by Mark Harmon (Harper Select)

8. ''Prequel'' by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

9. ''Pretty Boys Are Poisonous'' by Megan Fox (Gallery)

10. ''The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinner's Ready'' by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

11. ''Limitless'' (expanded ed.) by Jim Kwik (Hay House)

12. ''Guinness World Records 2024'' (Guinness World Records)

13. ''The Wager'' by David Grann (Doubleday)

14. ''Teddy and Booker T.'' by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

15. ''How to Know a Person'' by David Brooks (Random House)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. ''Without a Trace'' by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. ''Overkill'' by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

3. ''The Jailhouse Lawyer'' by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

4. ''Forever Under the Mistletoe'' by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

5. ''Wyoming Proud'' by Diana Palmer (Canary Street)

6. ''Bring Me Home For Christmas'' by Robyn Carr (Mira)

7. ''Shooting Iron'' by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

8. ''Girl, Forgotten'' by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

9. ''Falling Stars'' by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

10. ''In a Holidaze'' by Christina Lauren (Pocket)

11. ''A Flicker in the Dark'' by Stacy Willingham (Minotaur)

12. ''All is Bright'' by Raeanne Thayne (Canary Street)

13. ''Shadow of a Dead Man'' by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

14. ''The Bite Before Christmas'' by Sands/Frost (Avon)

15. ''The Boys From Biloxi'' by John Grisham (Vintage)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. ''Icebreaker'' by Hannah Grace (Atria)

2. ''Wildfire'' by Hannah Grace (Atria)

3. ''Love Redesigned'' by Lauren Asher (Bloom)

4. ''The Christmas Fix'' by Lucy Score (Bloom)

5. ''Too Late'' by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

6. ''Wreck the Halls'' by Tessa Bailey (Avon )

7. ''Bookshops & Bonedust'' by Travis Baldree (Tor)

8. ''Throne of Glass'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

9. ''Things We Left Behind'' by Lucy Score (Bloom)

10. ''King of Greed'' by Ana Huang (Bloom)

11. ''King of Wrath'' by Ana Huang (Bloom)

12. ''All the Light We Cannot See'' by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

13. ''The Storyteller'' by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

14. ''The Midnight Library'' by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

15. ''Murdle, Vol 1'' by G.T. Karber (Griffin)

_____