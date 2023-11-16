Tap the bookmark to save this article.

HARD COVER FICTION

1. ''Iron Flame'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. ''Fourth Wing'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. ''Fourth Wing'' (special edition) by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

4. ''Resurrection Walk'' by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

5. ''The Exchange'' by John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. ''Dirty Thing'' by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

7. ''The Secret'' by Child/Child (Delacorte)

8. ''Clive Cussler: The Corsican Shadow'' by Dirk Cussler (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

9. ''Holly'' by Stephen King (Scribner)

10. ''The Olympian Affair'' by Jim Butcher (Ace)

11. ''Tom Lake'' by Ann Patchett (Harper)

12. ''Stay'' by Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley)

13. ''The Last Ronin: The Lost Years'' by Eastman/Waltz (IDW)

14. ''The Covenant of Water'' by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

15. ''The Armor of Light'' by Ken Follett (Viking)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. ''The Woman in Me'' by Britney Spears (Gallery)

2. ''My Name is Barbra'' by Barbra Streisand (Viking)

3. ''The Great Disappearance'' by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

4. ''Prequel'' by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

5. ''Being Henry: The Fonz...and Beyond'' by Henry Winkler (Celadon)

6. ''The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinner's Ready'' by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

7. ''Unwoke'' by Ted Cruz (Regnery)

8. ''Be Useful'' by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin Press)

9. ''Elon Musk'' by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

10. ''Every Moment Holy, Vol. 3'' by Douglas Kaine McKelvey (Every Moment Holy)

11. ''Pretty Boys Are Poisonous" by Megan Fox (Gallery)

12. ''Guinness World Records 2024'' (Guinness World Records)

13. ''Hidden Potential'' by Adam Grant (Viking)

14. ''How to Know a Person'' by David Brooks (Random House)

15. ''Teddy and Booker T.'' by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. ''The Jailhouse Lawyer'' by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

2. ''Wyoming Proud'' by Diana Palmer (Canary Street)

3. ''Forever Under the Mistletoe'' by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

4. ''Girl, Forgotten'' by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

5. ''Shooting Iron'' by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

6. ''Overkill'' by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

7. ''Bring Me Home For Christmas'' by Robyn Carr (Mira)

8. ''Lassiter'' by J.R. Ward (Pocket)

9. ''A Flicker in the Dark'' by Stacy Willingham (Minotaur)

10. ''In a Holidaze'' by Christina Lauren (Pocket)

11. ''Falling Stars'' by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

12. ''Shadow of a Dead Man'' by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

13. ''Collateral Damage'' by J.A. Jance (Pocket)

14. ''The Boys From Biloxi'' by John Grisham (Vintage)

15. ''All is Bright'' by Raeanne Thayne (Canary Street)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. ''Bookshops & Bonedust'' by Travis Baldree (Tor)

2. ''Love Redesigned'' by Lauren Asher (Bloom)

3. ''Icebreaker'' by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. ''Wildfire'' by Hannah Grace (Atria)

5. ''One Piece, Vol. 104'' by Eiichiro Oda (Viz)

6. ''Wreck the Halls'' by Tessa Bailey (Avon )

7. ''King of Greed'' by Ana Huang (Bloom)

8. ''Things We Left Behind'' by Lucy Score (Bloom)

9. ''Too Late'' by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

10. ''The Christmas Fix'' by Lucy Score (Bloom)

11. ''Throne of Glass'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

12. ''The Graham Effect'' by Elle Kennedy (Bloom)

13. ''House of Sky and Breath'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

14. ''All the Light We Cannot See'' by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

15. ''King of Wrath'' by Ana Huang (Bloom)

_____