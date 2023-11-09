Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1. ''Dirty Thing'' by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

2. ''The Exchange'' by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. ''Fourth Wing'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

4. ''The Secret'' by Child/Child (Delacorte)

5. ''Holly'' by Stephen King (Scribner)

6. ''Tom Lake'' by Ann Patchett (Harper)

7. ''A Fire in the Flesh'' by Jennifer L Armentrout ( Blue Box Press)

8. ''The House of Love and Death'' by Andrew Klavan (Mysterious Press)

9. ''The Armor of Light'' by Ken Follett (Viking)

10. ''Judgement Prey'' by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

11. ''From a Far and Lovely Country'' by Alexander McCall Smith (Pantheon)

12. ''The Covenant of Water'' by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

13. ''Let Us Descend'' by Jesmyn Ward (Scribner)

14. ''The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store'' by James McBride (Riverhead)

15. ''None of This Is True'' by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. ''The Woman in Me'' by Britney Spears (Gallery)

2. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" by Matthew Perry (Flatiron)

3. ''Big Hear Little Stove'' by Erin French (Celadon)

4. ''The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinner's Ready'' by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

5. ''Being Henry: The Fonz...and Beyond'' by Henry Winkler (Celadon)

6. ''The Great Disappearance'' by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

7. ''How to Know a Person'' by David Brooks (Random House)

8. ''Prequel'' by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

9. ''Hidden Potential'' by Adam Grant (Viking)

10. ''Be Useful'' by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin Press)

11. ''Killing the Witches'' by O'Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin's Press)

12. ''Elon Musk'' by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

13. ''The Democratic Party Hates America'' by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

14. ''Renegade: Defending Democracy and Liberty in Our Divided Country'' by Adam Kinzinger (Open Field)

15. ''Be Seen'' by Jen Gottlieb (Hay House)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. ''Wyoming Proud'' by Diana Palmer (Canary Street)

2. ''The Jailhouse Lawyer'' by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

3. ''Shooting Iron'' by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

4. ''Forever Under the Mistletoe'' by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

5. ''Girl, Forgotten'' by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

6. ''Bring Me Home For Christmas'' by Robyn Carr (Mira)

7. ''Shadow of a Dead Man'' by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

8. ''Collateral Damage'' by J.A. Jance (Pocket)

9. ''A Flicker in the Dark'' by Stacy Willingham (Minotaur)

10. ''Royal Secrets'' Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

11. ''The Whittiers'' by Danielle Steel (Dell)

12. ''The Boys From Biloxi'' by John Grisham (Vintage)

13. ''All is Bright'' by Raeanne Thayne (Canary Street)

14. ''Falling Stars'' by Fern Michaels ( Zebra)

15. ''Snowbound Escape'' by Dana Mentink (Love Inspired Suspense)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. ''The Graham Effect'' by Elle Kennedy (Bloom)

2. ''Icebreaker'' by Hannah Grace (Atria)

3. ''King of Greed'' by Ana Huang (Bloom)

4. ''Wildfire'' by Hannah Grace (Atria)

5. ''Wreck the Halls'' by Tessa Bailey (Avon )

6. ''Too Late'' by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

7. ''Things We Left Behind'' by Lucy Score (Bloom)

8. ''Killers of the Flower Moon'' by David Green (Vintage)

9. ''Mad Honey'' by Picoult/Boylan (Ballantine)

10. ''Without a Trace'' by Danielle Steel (Random House)

11. ''All the Light We Cannot See'' by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

12. ''My Dress-Up Darling 10'' by Shinichi Fukuda (Square Enix Manga)

13. ''The Housemaid's Secret'' by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

14. ''Throne of Glass'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

15. ''The Storyteller'' by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

_____