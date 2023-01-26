Tap the bookmark to save this article.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "The Cabinet of Dr. Leng" by Preston/Child (Grand Central Publishing)

2. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

3. "The House of Wolves" by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

4. "Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

5. "How to Sell a Haunted House" by Grady Hendrix (Berkley)

6. "The House in the Pines" by Ana Reyes (Dutton)

7. "The Boys from Biloxi" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. "Hell Bent" by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron)

9. "Without a Trace" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

10. "Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

11. "Fairy Tale" by Stephen King (Scribner)

12. "Mad Honey" by Picoult/Boylan (Ballantine)

13. "The Shards" by Bret Easton Ellis (Knopf)

14. "Verity" by Colleen hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

15. "Dreamland" by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Spare" by Prince Harry (Random House)

2. "The Creative Act" by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

3. "Straight Shooter" by Stephen A. Smith (13A)

4. "The Light We Carry" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

5. "The Nazi Conspiracy" by Meltzer/Mensch (Flatiron)

6. "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

7. "Saving Aziz" by Chad Robichaux (Thomas Nelson)

8. "Good Boundaries and Goodbyes" by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

9. "The Good Life" by Waldinger/Schulz (Simon & Schuster)

10. "Buy Back Your Time" by Dan Martell (Portfolio)

11. "Go-to Dinners" by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

12. "One: Simple One-Pan Wonders" by Jamie Oliver (Flatiron)

13. "Faith Still Moves Mountains" by Harris Faulkner (Broadside)

14. "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" by Matthew Perry (Flatiron)

15. "The End of the World is Just Beginning" by Peter Zeihan (Harper Business)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACK

1. "Rich Dad Poor Dad" by Robert T. Kiyosake (Plata)

2. "High Stakes" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. "Desperation in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

4. "The Mysterious Amish Nanny" by Patrice Lewis (Love Inspired)

5. "A Gambling Man" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "Preacher's Purge" by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

7. "The Judge's List" by John Grisham (Vintage)

8. "A Face to Die For" by Iris Johansen (Grand Central Publishing)

9. "Smoke Screen" by Sandra Brown (Pocket)

10. "Steal" by Patterson/Roughan (Grand Central Publishing)

11. "Navy Grooms" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

12. "Invisible" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

13. "A Chance Inheritance" by Carolyn Brown (Sourcebooks Casablanca)

14. "The Bluebird Bakery" by Lee Tobin McClain (HQN)

15. "Secret Getaway" by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

2. "Reminders of Him" by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

3. "The Maid" by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

4. "Twisted Love" by Ana Huang (Bloom)

5. "Maybe Now" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

6. "Tatsuki Fujimoto Before Chainsaw Man: 17-21" by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

7. "Loathe to Love You" by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

8. "Spare" (large-print ed.) by Prince Harry (Random House)

9. "The Housemaid" by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

10. "Book Lovers" by Emily Henry (Berkley)

11. "Hour Game" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

12. "A Court of Silver Flames" by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

13. "The Jailhouse Lawyer" by Patterson/Allen (Grand Central Publishing)

14. "Every Summer After" by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

15. "A Man Called Ove" (media tie-in) by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)