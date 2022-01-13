HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Invisible" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

2. "The Judge's List" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

4. "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

5. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)

6. "Star Wars: The High Republic: The Fallen Star" by Claudia Gray (Del Rey)

7. "Wish You Were Here" by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

8. "The Stranger in the Lifeboat" by Mitch Albom (Harper)

9. "The Starless Crown" by James Rollins (Tor)

10."Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone" by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)

11."Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

12."The Maid" by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

13."Fear No Evil" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

14."The School for Good Mothers" by Jessamine Chan (Simon & Schuster)

15."Mercy" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Atlas of the Heart" by Brené Brown (Random House)

2. "The Real Anthony Fauci" by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)

3. "Unthinkable" by Jamie Raskin (Harper)

4. "The Comfortable Kitchen" by Alex Snodgrass (Morrow)

5. "Jesus Listens" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

6. "Call Us What We Carry" by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

7. "The 1619 Project" by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

8. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

9. "Will" by Will Smith (Penguin Press)

10."I'll Start Again Monday" by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

11." The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!" by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

12."Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order" by Ray Dalio (Avid Reader)

13."The Storyteller" by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

14."Get Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Clarkson Potter)

15."The Defense Lawyer" by Patterson/Wallace (Little, Brown)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Annihilation Road" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

2. " Forgotten in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)

3. " The Affair" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

4. " 19 Yellow Moon Road" by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

5. " Biscuits and Gravy" by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

6. " Preacher's Inferno" by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

7. " Reacher: Killing Floor (TV tie-in)" by Lee Child (Berkley)

8. " Neighbors" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

9. " Last Stage to El Paso" by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

10." Till Murder Do Us Part" by Patterson/Born (Grand Central)

11." Tough Customer " by Sandra Brown (Pocket Books)

12." Lost" by James Patterson (Grand Central)

13." Thick as Thieves" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

14." Search and Defend" by Heather Woodhaven (Love Inspired Suspense)

15." Evenings by the Fire" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

2. "The Love Hypothesis" by Ali Hazelwood ( Berkley)

3. " Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)

4. " People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry (Berkley)

5. " Dragon Ball Super, Vol. 15″ by Toriyama/Toyotarou (Viz)

6. " The Paris Detective " by Patterson/DiLallo (Grand Central)

7. " Clarity & Connection" by Yung Pueblo (Andrews McMeel)

8. " The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

9. " Jujutsu Kaisen 0″ by Gege Akutami (Viz)

10." Elijah (Bible study)" by Priscilla Shirer (Lifeway)

11." The Coast-to-Coast Murders" by Patterson/Barker (Grand Central)

12." In Five Years" by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

13." Cry Wolf" by Hans Rosenfeldt (Hanover Square)

14." Clean(ish)" by Gin Stephens (Griffin)

15." Night Road" by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)