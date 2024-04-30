Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Nonfiction

1. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

2. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

5. The Algebra of Wealth by Scott Galloway, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Love Life by Matthew Hussey, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

7. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

8. I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

10. The Art of War by Sun Tzu, narrated by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)

Fiction

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

2. A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Amanda Leigh Cobb (Recorded Books)

3. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

4. A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Stina Nielsen (Recorded Books, Inc.)

5. A Court of Frost and Starlight by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Amanda Leigh Cobb (Recorded Books)

6. Funny Story by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

7. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

8. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Part 1 of 2) (Dramatized Adaptation) by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Bradley Foster Smith, Christopher Graybill, Eric Messner, Henry W. Kramer, Natalie Van Sistine, Debi Tinsley, Julie Hoverson, Gabriel Michael, Karen Foley, Karen Novack, Melody Muze and Alejandro Ruiz (Graphic Audio LLC)

9. A Court of Mist and Fury (Part 1 of 2) (Dramatized Adaptation) by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Amanda Forstrom, Holly Adams, Nora Achrati, Anthony Palmini, Henry W. Kramer, Natalie Van Sistine, Megan Dominy, Gabriel Michael, Melody Muze, Shawn K. Jain and Jon Vertullo (Graphic Audio LLC)

10. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Part 2 of 2) (Dramatized Adaptation) by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Bradley Foster Smith, Karen Novack, Scott McCormick, Anthony Palmini, Henry W. Kramer, Natalie Van Sistine, Debi Tinsley, Gabriel Michael, Melody Muze, Ann Flandermeyer and Karenna Foley (Graphic Audio LLC)