Nonfiction

1. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

2. I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

5. Nuclear War by Annie Jacobsen, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

7. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

8. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford - contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

10. Rebel Rising by Rebel Wilson, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Fiction

1. George Orwell's 1984 by George Orwell and Joe White - adaptation, performed by Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Scott, Tom Hardy, Chukwudi Iwuji, Romesh Ranganathan, Natasia Demetriou, Francesca Mills, Alex Lawther and Katie Leung (Audible Original)

2. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

3. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez, narrated by Christine Lakin, Zachary Webber and the author (Forever)

4. Dune by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance, Ilyana Kadushin, Byron Jennings, David R. Gordon, Jason Culp, Kent Broadhurst, Oliver Wyman, Patricia Kilgarriff and Scott Sowers (Macmillan Audio)

5. The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu, narrated by Luke Daniels (Macmillan Audio)

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

7. First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Penguin Audio)

8. The Rip by Holly Craig, performed by Carly Foxx and Shalom Brune-Franklin (Audible Studios)

9. A Murder to Remember by Brynn Kelly, performed by Brittany Pressley and Max Roll (Audible Originals)

10. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)