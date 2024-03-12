Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. The House of Hidden Meanings by RuPaul, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

3. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

4. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

5. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

6. Worthy by Jamie Kern Lima, narrated by the author (Jamie Kern Lima)

7. Slow Productivity by Cal Newport, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. Bad Therapy by Abigail Shrier, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

9. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

10. Burn Book by Kara Swisher, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Fiction

1. Dune by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance, Ilyana Kadushin, Byron Jennings, David R. Gordon, Jason Culp, Kent Broadhurst, Oliver Wyman, Patricia Kilgarriff and Scott Sowers (Macmillan Audio)

2. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

3. A Murder to Remember by Brynn Kelly, performed by Brittany Pressley and Max Roll (Audible Originals)

4. The Justice by James Patterson and Aaron Cooley, performed by Sanaa Lathan, David Rasche, Susan Kelechi Watson, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Luke Tennie and full cast (Audible Originals)

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

6. First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Penguin Audio)

7. Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Katherine Kellgren, Euan Morton and Simon Vance (Macmillan Audio)

8. The Teacher by Freida McFadden, narrated by Leslie Howard and Danny Montooth (Hollywood Upstairs Press)

9. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

10. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)