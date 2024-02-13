Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

3. A Quiet Life in 7 Steps by Susan Cain, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

4. Don't Believe Everything You Think by Joseph Nguyen, narrated by the author (Joseph Nguyen)

5. How to Talk to Anyone by Leil Lowndes, narrated by Joyce Bean and the author (Brilliance Audio)

6. Six-Figure Side Hustle by Rachel Rodgers, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

7. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

8. 100 Ways to Change Your Life by Liz Moody, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

9. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

10. Can't Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

Fiction

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

2. House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas, performed by Elizabeth Evans (Audible Studios)

3. We Play Games by Sarah A. Denzil, performed by Billie Piper, Dan Stevens, Shane Zaza, Avita Jay, Felicity Duncan, David Holt and Sarah Whitehouse (Audible Originals)

4. The Bad Weather Friend by Dean Koontz, narrated by Ray Chase (Brilliance Audio)

5. First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Penguin Audio)

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

7. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

8. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

9. House of Earth and Blood by Sarah J. Maas, performed by Elizabeth Evans (Audible Studios)

10. Fourth Wing (Part 2 of 2) (Dramatized Adaptation) by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by full cast, Robb Moreira, Megan Poppy, James Konicek, Khaya Fraites, Gabriel Michael, LaMont Ridgell, Taylor Coan, Torian Brackett, Rob McFadyen, Laura C. Harris and Jessica Lauren Ball (Graphic Audio LLC)