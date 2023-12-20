Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Nonfiction

1. Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

2. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears, narrated by Michelle Williams and Britney Spears - introduction (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. The Great Disappearance by Dr. David Jeremiah, narrated by the author and Larry Wayne (Thomas Nelson)

4. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

6. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

7. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford - contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

8. Can't Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

9. The Body by Bill Bryson, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

10. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, narrated by Jeremy Bobb and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Fiction

1. Aftermath by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray (Podium Audio)

2. How to Lose a Guy Before Christmas by A.J. Pine, performed by Andi Arndt and Jason Clarke (Audible Originals)

3. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

4. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

5. Husband and Wife by K. L. Slater, performed by Clare Corbett (Audible Studios)

6. The Christmas Star by Kate Forster, narrated by Rachael Tidd (Audible Original)

7. On a Night Like This by Liz Maverick, performed by Dara Rosenberg and Andrew Eiden (Audible Originals)

8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

9. You Shouldn't Have Come Here by Jeneva Rose, narrated by Andrew Eiden and Andi Arndt (Blackstone Publishing)

10. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep (HarperAudio)