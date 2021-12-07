Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)
1. Autopsy by Patricia Cornwell - 9780063112223 - (William Morrow)
2. Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult - 9781984818423 - (Random House Publishing Group)
3. Leviathan Falls by James S. A. Corey - 9780316332934 - (Orbit)
4. Laptop from Hell by Miranda Devine - 9781637581063 - (Post Hill Press)
5. Mercy by David Baldacci - 9781538719695 - (Grand Central Publishing)
6. Dream Keeper by Kristen Ashley - 9781538733967 - (Grand Central Publishing)
7. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly - 9780316256568 - (Little, Brown and Company)
8. The Judge's List by John Grisham - 9780385546034 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
9. Fear No Evil by James Patterson - 9780316499163 - (Little, Brown and Company)
10. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown - 9780399592577 - (Random House Publishing Group)