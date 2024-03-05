Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Three-Inch Teeth by C. J. Box (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Publishing Group)

3. Dune by Frank Herbert (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. The Chaos Agent by Mark Greaney (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

8. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

9. The Secret by Andrew Child & Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Don't Believe Everything You Think: Why Your Thinking Is the Beginning & End of Suffering (Unabridged) by Joseph Nguyen (Audible)

2. The Women by Kristin Hannah (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. Dune by Frank Herbert (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

5. Burn Book (Unabridged) by Kara Swisher (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

7. First Lie Wins: A Novel (Unabridged) by Ashley Elston (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. Three-Inch Teeth(Joe Pickett) by C. J. Box (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. A Court of Mist and Fury(Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. Iron Flame (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)