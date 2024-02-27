Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. The Chaos Agent by Mark Greaney (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Publishing Group)

3. Visions of Flesh and Blood by Jennifer L. Armentrout & Rayvn Salvador (Blue Box Press)

4. The Atlas Maneuver by Steve Berry (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Crosshairs by James O. Born & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

6. First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Falling for Mr. Bad by Melissa Foster (World Literary Press)

8. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

9. Leopard's Hunt by Christine Feehan (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Don't Believe Everything You Think: Why Your Thinking Is the Beginning & End of Suffering (Unabridged) by Joseph Nguyen (Audible)

2. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. The Women by Kristin Hannah (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

4. Mostly What God Does by Savannah Guthrie (HarperCollins Publishers)

5. Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection (Unabridged) by Charles Duhigg (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

7. First Lie Wins: A Novel (Unabridged) by Ashley Elston (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. The Teacher by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

9. Iron Flame (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. A Court of Mist and Fury(Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)