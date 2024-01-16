Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Released by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, Melissa Moore & Michele Matrisciani (BenBella Books)

2. First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

4. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

5. Holmes, Marple & Poe by Brian Sitts & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

6. Forever Covert by Kathleen Brooks (Laurens Publishing)

7. The Heiress by Rachel Hawkins (St. Martin's Publishing Group)

8. Storm Watch by C. J. Box (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

10. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. MeatEater's American History: The Long Hunters (1761-1775) (Unabridged) by Clay Newcomb & Steven Rinella (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. First Lie Wins: A Novel (Unabridged) by Ashley Elston (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. Fourth Wing (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

5. Iron Flame (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

6. The Woman in Me (Unabridged) by Britney Spears (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

7. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

8. Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Audible)

9. Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney (Hachette Audio)

10. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)