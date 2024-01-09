Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

3. The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Publishing Group)

4. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

5. Upside Down by Danielle Steel (Random House Publishing Group)

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

7. Too Late by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

8. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. The Daily Stoic by Ryan Holiday & Stephen Hanselman (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Searching for Heather by Susan Stoker (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. First Lie Wins: A Novel (Unabridged) by Ashley Elston (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. Fourth Wing (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

4. Iron Flame (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

5. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

6. The Woman in Me (Unabridged) by Britney Spears (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

7. Never Saw Me Coming by Vera Kurian (HarperCollins Publishers)

8. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. Rich Dad Poor Dad: 20th Anniversary Edition: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not! (Unabridged) by Robert T. Kiyosaki (Audible)

10. Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Audible)