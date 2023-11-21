Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. The Edge by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

3. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Inc.)

4. Alex Cross Must Die by James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

6. Resurrection Walk by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

7. System Collapse by Martha Wells (Tor Publishing Group)

8. Just One Tease by Carly Phillips (CP Publishing)

9. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (Gallery Books)

10. The Exchange by John Grisham (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. The Woman in Me (Unabridged) by Britney Spears (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales...)

2. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

3. Iron Flame(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

4. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: A Hunger Games Novel by Suzanne Collins (Findaway World, LLC)

5. Fourth Wing(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

6. My Name Is Barbra (Unabridged) by Barbra Streisand (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

8. Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party (Unabridged) by Jonathan Karl (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. Resurrection Walk by Michael Connelly (Hachette Audio)